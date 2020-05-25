Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.67 Million

Brokerages predict that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will report sales of $732.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.40 million and the highest is $908.90 million. MRC Global reported sales of $984.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

In related news, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $333,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 378,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.93 million, a P/E ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 2.32.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

