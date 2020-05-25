Brokerages Expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.38. Wix.Com posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Wix.Com by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.Com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,634,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wix.Com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,721,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,854 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Wix.Com by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,037,000 after acquiring an additional 291,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

WIX traded up $8.40 on Friday, hitting $215.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

