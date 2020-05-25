Brokerages Set $43.00 Price Target for Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $43.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 144 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $71,420,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 80,622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in Intercorp Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. Intercorp Financial has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $371.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 28.3%.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

