Brokerages Set $6.00 Price Target for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 245 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

NASDAQ VIRC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,667. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Virtue bought 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,406.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Virtue purchased 15,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $47,671.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,526.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,031,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 46,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

