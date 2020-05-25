Burst (BURST) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $8,553.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,093,503,038 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

