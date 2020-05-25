Burst One Day Volume Reaches $15,043.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $15,043.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,093,503,038 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.