Business Credit Substitute Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (BCS)

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and BiKi. Business Credit Substitute has a market cap of $713,238.97 and approximately $83,460.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded up 63.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Business Credit Substitute alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.02094575 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00182975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Token Profile