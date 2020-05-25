CanYaCoin (CAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $428.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Lykke Exchange. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $428.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.03714387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004014 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011197 BTC.

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

