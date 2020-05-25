Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) were up 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 369,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 186,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $106.13 million for the quarter. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 449.67% and a negative net margin of 16.27%.

In related news, COO Brandon Ribar acquired 82,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $45,295.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 152,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,795.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 100,655 shares of company stock worth $57,969 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

