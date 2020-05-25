Catex Token Hits Market Cap of $190,768.50 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Catex Token has a market cap of $190,768.50 and approximately $1,164.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.03883835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031265 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.