Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Celsius reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Celsius by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celsius by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $1,550,000. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 819,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.