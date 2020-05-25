Centauri (CTX) Hits Market Cap of $29,429.14

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Centauri has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a total market cap of $29,429.14 and $120.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.72 or 0.03883174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

