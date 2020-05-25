Centauri (CTX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a market capitalization of $29,002.17 and $162.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centauri has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centauri alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.67 or 0.03891186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004018 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056122 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031060 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.