Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 12.2%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price shot up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01, 24,520,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 13,947,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several research firms have commented on CDEV. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Centennial Resource Development to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 1,017,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $834,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,077,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,725. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 328,529 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

