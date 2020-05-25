ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.44

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.44 and last traded at $60.27, with a volume of 456800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,056,495.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,278,340.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 35,865 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,071,203.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,272,758 shares in the company, valued at $131,251,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,278 shares of company stock worth $9,637,028. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

