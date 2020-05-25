Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,057.69

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,057.69 and last traded at $1,055.70, with a volume of 451000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,026.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $845.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $841.15 and its 200 day moving average is $808.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,157 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,378. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

