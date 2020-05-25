Chromia (CHR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.03 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.02108497 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00094465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00183814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 417,495,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,408,611 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.