Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $1.80

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00020428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $47,103.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.03887919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031037 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

