Civic (CVC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.93 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Civic has a total market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Livecoin, COSS and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.02092911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00093883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00181855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Civic

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, COSS, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.