CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Trading Up 11.1%

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03, 2,190,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,990,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $481.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.12.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 522,755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

