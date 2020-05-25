ClearPoll (POLL) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 57.9% against the US dollar. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $13,719.97 and approximately $72.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.03883835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031265 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll (POLL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . The official website for ClearPoll is clearpoll.com . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here

