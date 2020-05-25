Clipper Coin Price Hits $0.0007 (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. Clipper Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $3,659.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.61 or 0.03881639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

CCC is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.