CloakCoin Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $830,635.03 and $16,089.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003741 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000439 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,452,738 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.