Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) versus Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:KFFB) Critical Contrast

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.65% 1.55% 0.31%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.58 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 3.99 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

