Comparing InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) & WNS (NASDAQ:WNS)

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of InnerWorkings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of InnerWorkings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for InnerWorkings and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings 0 0 3 0 3.00 WNS 0 1 10 0 2.91

InnerWorkings presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 298.23%. WNS has a consensus target price of $59.70, indicating a potential upside of 42.31%. Given InnerWorkings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than WNS.

Risk & Volatility

InnerWorkings has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InnerWorkings and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings -1.06% 3.49% 0.99% WNS 12.57% 23.45% 13.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnerWorkings and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings $1.16 billion 0.05 -$10.07 million $0.14 8.07 WNS $928.30 million 2.25 $116.77 million $2.54 16.52

WNS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnerWorkings. InnerWorkings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WNS beats InnerWorkings on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

