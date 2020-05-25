Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Contango Income Generator stock opened at A$0.53 ($0.38) on Monday. Contango Income Generator has a 52-week low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of A$0.96 ($0.68). The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.76.

Contango Income Generator Company Profile

Contango Income Generator Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Contango Funds Management Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. It benchmarks its performance against ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Contango Income Generator Limited was formed in August 2015 and is domiciled in Australia.

