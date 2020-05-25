Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, ABCC, DDEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $127,700.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.02092911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00093883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00181855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DDEX, IDEX, UEX, CoinEx, HADAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

