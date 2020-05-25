ContentBox Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $31,443.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

