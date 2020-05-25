Contrasting Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) & Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Paypal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -1.69% -8.21% 11.92% Paypal 10.27% 16.06% 5.16%

51.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Paypal shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Paypal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rimini Street and Paypal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paypal 0 4 29 0 2.88

Paypal has a consensus price target of $140.15, indicating a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Paypal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paypal is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rimini Street and Paypal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $281.05 million 1.05 $17.53 million $0.25 17.28 Paypal $17.77 billion 9.97 $2.46 billion $2.45 61.58

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypal has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paypal beats Rimini Street on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

