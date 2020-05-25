CREDIT (CREDIT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,972.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. CREDIT has a market cap of $86,224.22 and approximately $22,972.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00055793 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.