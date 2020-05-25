CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $88,307.51 and $25,109.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

