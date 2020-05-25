Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $16,878.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.03883835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031265 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011234 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

