CrypticCoin (CRYP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $931.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $156,874.08 and approximately $931.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00516830 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00097421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00066460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000770 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

