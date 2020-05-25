CryptoFranc (XCHF) Achieves Market Cap of $4.79 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Bitfinex and IDEX. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $5,167.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.98 or 0.03691510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00055818 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,731,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

