Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.26. 1,483,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,195. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $151.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,564,444 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

