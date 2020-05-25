DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $99,974.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,986.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.02545303 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00616898 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.