Datacoin (DTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $17,739.41

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $17,739.41 and approximately $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003741 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000439 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

