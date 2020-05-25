Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $6.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.80 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $28.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $30.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.47 billion to $32.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 592,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,791,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,433,000. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 788,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,936,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.71. 3,426,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.