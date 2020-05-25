Denarius (D) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $137.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,335,761 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

