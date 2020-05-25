Deutsche Post (DPW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW):

5/14/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €28.30 ($32.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €28.44 ($33.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €31.50 ($36.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €36.50 ($42.44) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.93 ($1.08) on Monday, reaching €28.48 ($33.12). The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,765 shares. Deutsche Post AG has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.01.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

