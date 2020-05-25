DeVault (DVT) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, DeVault has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $115,486.36 and approximately $1,963.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 264,143,608 coins and its circulating supply is 222,407,755 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

