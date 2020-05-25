Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $424,658.98

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 42.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $424,658.98 and approximately $1,084.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00688950 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003079 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001711 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

