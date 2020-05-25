Digitalcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $83,568.42 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $83,568.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000996 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,286,863 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

