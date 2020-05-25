Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.10. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.81.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

