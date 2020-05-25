Dragon Option (DRAGON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,829.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, ABCC and Hoo. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $12,609.17 and $5,829.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded up 77% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.04 or 0.02059091 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00094779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00183353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,920,214 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, ABCC and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

