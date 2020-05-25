Dragon Option (DRAGON) Market Cap Reaches $12,719.26

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 87.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 108.1% against the dollar. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $12,719.26 and approximately $5,651.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, ABCC and Hoo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.02108497 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00094465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00183814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,920,186 tokens. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, ABCC and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

