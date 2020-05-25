e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $14.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 2,784,300 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 201,508 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 237,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.33 million, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

