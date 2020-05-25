Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.92. Eaton Vance posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EV. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.91. 977,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

