eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.49

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 9879600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

