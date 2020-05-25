Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Cap of $749,968.48

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $749,968.48 and $401.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.48 or 0.03799327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.